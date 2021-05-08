TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to report $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. TFI International reported sales of $803.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $6.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. UBS Group downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.45.

Shares of TFII traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $88.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.19.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.