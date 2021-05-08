Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $248.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROK. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.36.

Shares of ROK opened at $270.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $183.67 and a 1 year high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,907,000 after buying an additional 203,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,305,000 after buying an additional 189,462 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

