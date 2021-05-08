Morgan Stanley Trims Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price to $190.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRNA. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.61.

Shares of MRNA traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $163.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,952,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,035,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.07. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of -100.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $666,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,411,583.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,731,720 shares of company stock worth $838,205,524 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,849,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,309.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

