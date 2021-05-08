Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

KE traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. 101,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $92,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $426,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 77,476 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 904,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 165,536 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 597,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 134,573 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 243,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

