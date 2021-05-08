Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.34 Million

Brokerages predict that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report $155.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.56 million and the lowest is $146.30 million. Amarin reported sales of $135.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $651.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $719.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $698.02 million, with estimates ranging from $569.41 million to $904.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,115 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,625,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Amarin by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,914,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 353,538 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,589,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Amarin by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,020,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 171,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. 3,561,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,464,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

