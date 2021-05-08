Piper Sandler Boosts Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $28.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of TS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,626,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. Equities analysts predict that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tenaris by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,520,000 after acquiring an additional 187,085 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Tenaris by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Tenaris by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 100,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

