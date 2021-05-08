Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to C$5.25 at National Bankshares

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

RSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of RSI traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.65. 186,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,552. The company has a market cap of C$584.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$4.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.42.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$223.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

