GNY Trading Up 24.6% Over Last Week (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. GNY has a total market cap of $251.66 million and approximately $870,019.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00002250 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GNY has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00081914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00066812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.28 or 0.00791548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00104694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,591.72 or 0.09616173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00044788 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

