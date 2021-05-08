OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KIDS. Truist increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.71.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.16. 265,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,599. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $284,820.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,184,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,660 shares of company stock worth $2,057,337 in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 397,429 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 507,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 143,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,236,000 after purchasing an additional 110,290 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 86,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

