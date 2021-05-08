JCDecaux’s (JCDXF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JCDXF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded JCDecaux from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded JCDecaux from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded JCDecaux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of JCDXF traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.76. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

