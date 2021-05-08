Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.36.

TSE ENB traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$48.09. 14,514,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,224. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.56. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$35.80 and a 52 week high of C$49.13.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.13%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

