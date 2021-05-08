Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%.

Ranger Energy Services stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. 27,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

