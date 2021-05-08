BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.430-0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.35 million.BlackLine also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.43-0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.47. 625,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,440. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,691.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,093 shares of company stock worth $13,979,362. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

