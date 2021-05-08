Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 224,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.67. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

