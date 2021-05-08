Atheios (ATH) Market Cap Hits $93,138.70

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 33.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a market cap of $93,138.70 and $101.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atheios has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,149.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,734.12 or 0.06421631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,352.01 or 0.02325074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.68 or 0.00584160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.01 or 0.00199496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.77 or 0.00790669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.95 or 0.00612136 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.00514627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,567,509 coins and its circulating supply is 40,064,779 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

