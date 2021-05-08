Archetype Wealth Partners Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Archetype Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up 0.5% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $50.61.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

