Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.41.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.29 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.43. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,369 shares of company stock worth $20,633,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.