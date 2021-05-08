Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,402,000 after purchasing an additional 180,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 169,545 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 112,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading lifted their price target on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

DX opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,061,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

