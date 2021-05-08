Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $6.83 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 0.7% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB opened at $108.71 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.55.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.