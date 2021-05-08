Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 15,817 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,817 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor comprises 1.2% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $12,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $310,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FND stock opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $116.58. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.96.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

