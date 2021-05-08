Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $84.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

