Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New $443,000 Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.41.

In other news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $365,895.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,168 shares of company stock worth $4,706,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.60. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

