Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.48 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in KLA by 11.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 70.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP increased its holdings in KLA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 43,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $319.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.21 and its 200-day moving average is $284.37. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $158.89 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.