Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys 8,950 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 136.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Newmont by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 49,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 183,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 121,045 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,319,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.07. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

