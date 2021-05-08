Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,321 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after buying an additional 3,738,953 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $304,733,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after buying an additional 406,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,660,000 after buying an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $172.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.78 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.13, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.08.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

