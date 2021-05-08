Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Raymond James

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $205.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVLR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Avalara stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.63. 1,970,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.30 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $92.53 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.23.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $28,769.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,678,966 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its holdings in Avalara by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,750 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in Avalara by 5.1% during the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the first quarter worth about $1,802,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Avalara by 96.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

