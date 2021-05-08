Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $194.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $170.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.21.

Shares of FIS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.59. 3,095,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,314. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of -842.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.49 and a 200 day moving average of $141.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Insiders sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,477,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,616,000 after acquiring an additional 153,999 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

