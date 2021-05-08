Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) PT Raised to $112.00 at SVB Leerink

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.13.

ARNA stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 507,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,731. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.08.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $12,858,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,344,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 432,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,493 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

