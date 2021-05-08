Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT Raised to $22.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

GDYN traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,126.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,062 shares of company stock worth $294,933 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 744,600 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1,907.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 742,318 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,469,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.