Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up about 1.9% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.32. 2,023,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,366. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.