Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 28.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $370.89. 3,378,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $371.65. The company has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

