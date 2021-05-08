Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 722,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after acquiring an additional 414,670 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

Shares of IFF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.45. 835,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,524,527. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

