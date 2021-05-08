Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.20 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 27.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $120,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $390.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,732. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.40.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

