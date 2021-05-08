Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

ARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 713,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,306. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $15.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.