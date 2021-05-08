The AES (NYSE:AES) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of The AES (NYSE:AES) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.88.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of The AES stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,752,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,988. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The AES’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 207,878 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 240,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.