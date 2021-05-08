Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Raymond James

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.87.

Shares of Magna International stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.51. 1,438,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $99.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. Magna International’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 147.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

