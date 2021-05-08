Citigroup Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $45.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.42.

Targa Resources stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,295. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.38%.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,528. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after buying an additional 1,857,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after buying an additional 896,589 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $22,624,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after buying an additional 832,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

