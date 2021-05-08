BMO Capital Markets Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.06.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CRR.UN traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$16.86. 183,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 39.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.84. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.44 and a 1 year high of C$16.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.44%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.