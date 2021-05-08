Greenleaf Trust Acquires 338 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $401.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.04. The stock has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.91 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

