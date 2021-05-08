Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,935.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 126,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $89,446,000 after purchasing an additional 124,654 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

TSLA opened at $672.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $685.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $664.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.66 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,350.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

