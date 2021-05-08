The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.3% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 218,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.