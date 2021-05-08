Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 7,215 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 4.2% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after buying an additional 707,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,613,000 after buying an additional 228,352 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,001,000 after buying an additional 202,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $19,686,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $186.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 48.76%.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

