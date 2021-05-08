Nimiq (NIM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.62 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $87.65 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,395,589,591 coins and its circulating supply is 7,734,089,591 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

