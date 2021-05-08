Massnet (MASS) Price Hits $0.76 on Top Exchanges

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, Massnet has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Massnet has a market cap of $73.55 million and $2.51 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Massnet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00081537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00075486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00104335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.07 or 0.00781173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,536.53 or 0.09567000 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 96,234,880 coins. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MASSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.