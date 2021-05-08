Canaccord Genuity Boosts Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $46.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Premier from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark raised Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.40.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.22. 620,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Premier will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.