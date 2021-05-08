Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will announce ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $21.20. 34,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,966. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

