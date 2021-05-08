Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,249. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,266.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $46.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 34.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 55.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,056,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,016,000 after purchasing an additional 377,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,926,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,704,000 after purchasing an additional 120,994 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

