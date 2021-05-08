General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.22. General Motors also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.500-5.250 EPS.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 15,480,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,898,654. General Motors has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.