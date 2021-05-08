Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.63.

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,766,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $209,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

