Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.61. 1,037,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,353. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $82.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 21,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $1,671,727.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,634.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,714 shares of company stock worth $2,347,118 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $104,373,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,737,000 after acquiring an additional 830,255 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Henry Schein by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after acquiring an additional 522,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

